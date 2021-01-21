Decorative Concrete Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Decorative Concrete Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new decorative concrete Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the decorative concrete and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global decorative concrete market are 3M Company, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Boral Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V., E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Huntsman International LLC And PPG Industries, Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The global construction industry is expected to grow by an average of 3.6% a year over the forecast period 2018 to 2022. Global construction output growth will accelerate to +3.6% in 2018, up from 3.1% in 2017, reflecting the recovery in the US as well as general improvements across emerging markets. In South and South-East Asia, for example, construction in India has regained growth momentum, while the pick-up in oil prices has supported the recovery in the Middle East and Africa. Construction activity is gathering momentum across Western Europe with the region’s output set to expand by 2.4% a year on an average from 2018 to 2022. The Middle East and Africa region as a whole will be the fastest to grow with an annual average growth of 6.4% from 2018 to 2022.

Growing population and urbanization, a shift in the populace in the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations are expected to boost demand for decorative material in residential application. This shift leads to a growing demand for homes and residential complexes. However, high initial cost and threat of substitutes may hamper the growth of this industry.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global decorative concrete market by segmenting it terms of type, application, and end-user. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Type

Stamped Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete Overlay

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Concrete Dye

Others

By Application

Floors

Driveways

Walls

Patio

Others

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis

This section covers decorative concrete market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global decorative concrete market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

