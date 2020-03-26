Deception Technology Market worth USD 3.72 Billion by 2026

According to a recent research study ”Deception Technology Market, by Component (Solutions, Services, Professional Services, and Managed Services), by Deception Stack (Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, and Network Security), by Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Deception Technology Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Deception Technology Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Deception Technology Market: Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore, Allure Security Technology, Topspin Security, Varmour, Smokescreen Technologies, Acalvio Technologies

The Global Deception Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 1.48 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.72 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Deception Technology Market was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.04%. Deception technology is a standalone platform that implements a trap to monitor the suspicious activities in the attack chain, and provides precise understanding of the attacker’s behavior. It tracks the activities of the intruder inside a network and lays the foundation for network administrators and analysts for incident response analysis. It activates attack on a decoy network, and sends alarms to original network which safeguard it from being manipulated. Growing incidences of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks worldwide are the major factors attribute to the growth of deception technology market in the coming years.

The advanced deceptive technology is projected to save trillions of dollars affected by cyber-attacks worldwide in the coming years and are supporting the need for a secure platform to protect public and private infrastructure security necessities. The increasing investments in deception technology is expected to grow exponentially in various businesses verticals, from the government & BFSI, aerospace & defence and among other end use industries.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Deception Technology Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Deception Technology Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Deception Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deception Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Deception Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Deception Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Professional Services

1.4.3 Consulting Services

1.4.4 Training and Education

1.4.5 Design and Integration

1.4.6 Support and Maintenance

1.4.7 Managed Services

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Deception Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Deception Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Deception Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Deception Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Deception Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Deception Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Deception Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Javelin Networks

12.1.1 Javelin Networks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Deception Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Javelin Networks Revenue in Deception Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Javelin Networks Recent Development

12.2 Allure Security Technology

12.2.1 Allure Security Technology Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Deception Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Allure Security Technology Revenue in Deception Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allure Security Technology Recent Development

12.3 Attivo Networks

12.3.1 Attivo Networks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Deception Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Attivo Networks Revenue in Deception Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Attivo Networks Recent Development

Continued…..

