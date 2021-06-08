Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Segmentation, Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players and Research Report 2025

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market studies a wide-ranged, white powdered and additive type fire retardant widely used. It has very good thermal stability, high bromine content and it exhibites good UV resistance. It has a lower transudation as compared to other fire retardant of bromine series, so it is especially suitable for slap-up materials used to produce computer, electrograph, telephone, manifdder, household electrical appliances etc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/868208

North America is the largest consumption of Decabromodiphenyl Ethane, with a sales revenue market share nearly 28.64% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Decabromodiphenyl Ethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2025, from 770 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/868208

The second place is China; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 21.26%. Europe is another important consumption market of Decabromodiphenyl Ethane.

This report focuses on the Decabromodiphenyl Ethane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Albemarle, ICL Industrial Products, Chemtura, Weidong Chemical, Suli Chemical, Haiwang Chem, Tianyi Chem, Runke, Novista, Oceanchem Group, Unibrom Corp, Luyuan Salt Chemical, Hongkun Group and Shandong Brother

Market Segment by Type covers:

Bromine Method Preparation

Dichloroethane Solvent Method Preparation

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Styrenic Polymers

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting Plastics

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/868208

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Decabromodiphenyl Ethane, with sales, revenue, and price of Decabromodiphenyl Ethane, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Decabromodiphenyl Ethane, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Decabromodiphenyl Ethane sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]