DDI Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players – Bluecat Networks, BT Diamond IP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Efficientip, Fusionlayer Inc., Infoblox Inc., Men & Mice, Microsoft Corporation

Some of The Leading Players of DDI Market: Bluecat Networks, BT Diamond IP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Efficientip, Fusionlayer Inc., Infoblox Inc., Men & Mice, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Solarwinds Worldwide

The DDI, i.e. DNS, DHCP, and IP address management are the tools to quickly and easily manage the tasks related to internet protocol address management. It also provides services for DNS and DHCP management across the internet network. DDI is one of the critical tools for DDI enterprise management. The upgraded DDI solution also reduces OPEX related to DNS, IPAM, DHCP by more than 50%. DDI solution maintains network dynamics smooth and secure, which enables organizations to reduce their maintenance cost and operational cost. Various verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and others are adopting DDI to for network security and IPAM.

Factors such as bring your own device (BYOD), reduction in operational expenditure, the emergence of IoT, DNS server, and others are significantly driving the global DDI market during the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the DDI market during the forecast period. Vendors are witnessing huge opportunity in India and China due to the rapid industrialization and adoption of IoT across the sectors.

The “Global DDI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network solution with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DDI market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, vertical, and geography. The global DDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DDI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DDI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DDI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

