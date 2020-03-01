DC-DC Converters Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2025

The global DC-DC Converters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this DC-DC Converters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the DC-DC Converters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the DC-DC Converters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the DC-DC Converters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the DC-DC converter market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DC-DC converter supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of DC-DC converter providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the DC-DC converter market. Some of the key market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include General Electric; FUJITSU; Infineon Technologies; Ericsson; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Vicor Corporation; ST Microelectronics and ON Semiconductor.

DC-DC Converter Market Key Segments

By Product Type – Isolated DC-DC Converters Nonisolated DC-DC Converters

By Input Voltage – 3V-14V 15V-35V 36V-75V >75V

By Output Power – 0.25W-250W 250W-500W 500W-1000W >1000W

By Industry – Consumer Electronics Healthcare Automotive IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Railways Energy & Power Others



DC-DC Converter Market Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



DC-DC Converter Market Key Companies

General Electric

FUJITSU

Infineon Technologies

Ericsson

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vicor Corporation

ST Microelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Each market player encompassed in the DC-DC Converters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the DC-DC Converters market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

