Date Palm Market 2020: Opportunity, Trends, Share, Top Companies Analysis

Date palms were one of the few crop plants that could survive desert conditions, and became a reliable source of food in an otherwise inhospitable climate. Sumerian, Babylonian, Egyptian, and other ancient people used the palm for house construction and thatching as well as for food. It was spread across northern Africa along the coast and at oases by nomadic people, where it became a staple crop.

Date Palm have wide range of applications, such as Whole Date Product, Date Syrup, Date Paste, Other. And Whole Date Product was the most widely used type which took up about 84.24% of the global total in 2017.

Middle East and Africa is the largest region of Date Palm in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Middle East and Africa market took up about 72.76% the global market in 2017, while Asia Pacific and Europe were about 17.78%, 6.14%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Date Palm market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19900 million by 2024, from US$ 16300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Date Palm business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Date Palm market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Date Palm value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Whole Date product

Date Syrup

Date Paste

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Date Palm consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Date Palm market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Date Palm manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Date Palm with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Date Palm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Date Palm market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Date Palm market.

Also, The Report Date Palm Market provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2025. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

