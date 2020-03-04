Datacenters Market 2019 by Rising-Trends, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Product Types, User-Demand, Business Strategy and Comprehensive Valuation till 2025

Datacenters Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Datacenters industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Datacenters manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Datacenters market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Datacenters Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Datacenters industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Datacenters industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Datacenters industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Datacenters Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Datacenters are included:

has been segmented into:

New Datacenter Builds Internal Datacenter Server Room Server closet Localized Midtier High-end Service Provider Datacenter POP Server Room POP Server Closet Localized Midtier High-end Mega

Datacenter Rebuilds Internal Datacenter Server Room Server closet Localized Midtier High-end Service Provider Datacenter POP Server Room POP Server Closet Localized Midtier High-end Mega



Another section included in the report is on the basis of application type that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of value over the next eight years. On the basis of application type, the global datacenter market has been segmented into:

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Others

Next section included in the report is on the basis of consulting & integration type that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of value over the next eight years. On the basis of consulting & integration type, the global datacenter market has been segmented into:

Consulting Activities

Network Design

Network Design & Analysis

Security Consulting

Network Analysis

Benchmarking

Needs Assessment

Operation Assessment

Process Improvement

Integration Activities

Project Management

Installation

Test & debug

Custom Software Development

Security Implementation

Change Management

System Configuration

Training & Site Preparation

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global datacenter market on the basis of region. The global datacenter market is segmented into five key regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In the final section of the report, the global datacenter market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the datacenter market and key differentiators. Some of the major market players featured in this section are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Equinix Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications Corporations, IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Digital Realty.

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average licenses sold and IT spending in the datacenter installation & construction and consulting & integration services across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by installation & construction type, consulting & integration types and applications are analysed and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the datacenter market over forecast period (2016–2024). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research has triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. Moreover, the number of datacenter builds and rebuilds in terms of units (volume) is also analysed and forecasted in the report for installation & construction and consulting & integration services.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the datacenter market. As previously highlighted, the global datacenter market is split into various segments on the basis of installation & construction type, consulting & integration services, application type and region. All these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global datacenter market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global datacenter market by installation & construction types, consulting & integration types, application type and region and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global datacenter market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global datacenter market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

A bottom-up top-down approach to quantifying and validating the global datacenter market size

Secondary research plays an important part in the compilation of this report. Persistence Market Research has taken into consideration factors such as total global IT expenditure, global IT spending in the datacenter market, specific region wise spending, top ten key market players in the global datacenter market, and the revenue earned by top players along with their market share. Several other factors as per their importance and impact are given a specific weight and this weighted factor analysis is used in compiling the report.

Persistence Market Research analysts have done in-depth primary research and collated the viewpoints of key individuals from companies leading both the global datacenter installation & construction market and consulting & integration services market. Based on their interactions, deep insights regarding the booming sectors of the global datacenter market; the specific market segment holding the maximum market share; and how the market is going to behave in the near future have been ascertained. This perspective of key market players has played an important part in compiling the primary research for the global datacenter market report. In order to calculate the global datacenter market size, Persistence Market Research analysts have taken a bottom-up approach by first quantifying the regional datacenter markets and then summing up the regional totals to arrive at the global datacenter market size. To validate this approach, Persistence Market Research has taken a top-down approach and matched the figures coming up from the previous analysis with the global market size as inferred by them.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Datacenters market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players