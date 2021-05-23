Database Automation Market to See Significant Growth by 2026 Profiling Players | IDERA, SAP, Chef, Redis Labs, NuoDB, TestingWhiz, Puppet, Clustrix, and MemSQL and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Database Automation Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are DBmaestro (US), HelpSystems (US), Datical (US), Redgate (UK), WhereScape (New Zealand), Severalnines (Sweden), Quest Software (US), IDERA (US), SAP (Germany), Chef (US), Redis Labs (US), NuoDB (US), TestingWhiz (US), Puppet (US), Clustrix (US), and MemSQL (US). among others.
Global Database Automation Market is expected to reach USD 1527.82 Million by 2025, from USD 102 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 40.26% during the forecast period to 2026.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Database Automation Market:
- Continuously growing volumes of data across verticals
- Increasing demand for automating repetitive database management processes
- Proliferation of cloud-based applications and services
- Privacy and security of the data stored on databases
Market Segmentation
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
For competitive analysis, it considers various strategies of the major players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which leads to a rise of their footprints in the market.
Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), BMC Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), AWS (US), Datavail (US), Percona (US), DBmaestro (US), HelpSystems (US), Datical (US), Redgate (UK), WhereScape (New Zealand), Severalnines (Sweden), Quest Software (US), IDERA (US), SAP (Germany), Chef (US), Redis Labs (US), NuoDB (US), TestingWhiz (US), Puppet (US), Clustrix (US), and MemSQL (US). among others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
