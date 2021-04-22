Data Wrangling Industry 2020 Global Market Overview, Growth, Competitive Scenario, Key Companies and Forecast to 2025

The Global Data Wrangling Market is growing on account of the proliferation of data across verticals.

A rapid increase of data volumes across industry verticals is triggering organizations to incorporate advanced analytics algorithms in their systems to gain substantial insights that help them to stay competitive. These factors boost the Data Wrangling market.

Reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to advanced automated tools may hinder the Data Wrangling market growth. However, data wrangling tools offer the self-service data preparation model that helps organizations to clean the data sets by themselves without involving data scientists which has resulted in the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size, whereas Asia Pacific region is projected to provide significant opportunities to vendors in the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Data wrangling tools are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. With the proliferation of data, the data wrangling tools are expected to be adopted at a rapid pace, as they are a precursor to the analytics workflows.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Trifacta, Oracle, IBM, Datawatch, TIBCO Software, SAS Institute and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Business Function, and Component Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Business Function & Component, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Data Wrangling Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Data Wrangling providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the

Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Data Wrangling Market — Industry Outlook

4 Data Wrangling Market By Product Type

5 Data Wrangling Market Application Type

6 Data Wrangling Market Regional

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

