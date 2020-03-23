Data Warehousing Solutions Market to Record rise in Demand Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Data Warehousing Solutions Market: Introduction

With the increasing need of data management, more enterprises are investing in data warehousing solutions to gain better insights about their business. These solutions integrate and analyse business data using historical and real-time data, enabling executives to make better decisions based on accurate understanding. Data warehousing solutions coupled with business intelligence tools help enterprises implement efficient business analytics. This data can be accessed by users across the organization using ad hoc SQL queries, periodic reports_bk_01_01_2020 and dashboards. Even though data warehousing is beneficial for the business, but it can be complex to set up and involves investments even after set up to prevent loss of data. Moreover, recent trends involving huge volumes of data are obstructing the performance of data warehouse systems.

Data Warehousing Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

Business data is acquired from internal as well as external sources and is diverse in nature. Due to the exponential growth of this data, and the need to analyse this data for a better understanding is driving the market for data warehousing solutions. Enterprises are opting for solutions that maximize performance and enable a fast data flow with real time analytics, which are offered by efficient data warehousing solutions. Another major driver for this market is using data to perform trend analysis and data mining for future trends prediction. Inadequate time to build in-house software is making end users invest in data warehousing solutions and helping the market grow. Major restraint for this market is poor data quality because of unavailability of required data and inefficient data warehouse architecture, which isolates the customers from using data warehousing solutions.

Data Warehousing Solutions Market: Segmentation

Data warehousing solutions can be segmented on the basis of type of offering, type of data, type of deployment, end users, verticals and regions. The different types of offerings under data warehousing include extraction, transportation and loading (ETL) solution, statistical analysis, data mining, and others. The types of data used in data warehousing solutions are structured and unstructured data. Data warehousing solution can be segmented on the basis of deployment type of its system into on-premise, cloud based and hybrid. The end users for data warehousing solutions are SMEs and large enterprises. Data warehousing solutions are applicable in the following verticals, government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others. Regionally data warehousing solutions can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Data Warehousing Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

Data warehousing solutions market is dominated by the North America region at present due to the fact that North America readily invests in new technologies. Asia Pacific, Japan and Western Europe are expected to be emerging regions in this market and will see a good growth rate in the future. Asia Pacific’s and Japan’s growth is due to its steady economic growth and growing commercial activity. Western Europe will see a good growth owing to the efforts European Union intends to make to promote the growth of big data in this region. Eastern Europe is expected to see a moderate growth rate with a few enterprises looking to invest in this region.

Data Warehousing Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

The key players involved in data warehousing solutions market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Infobright, Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., and Hortonworks Inc. Recent trends involved in data warehousing solutions include a shift to cloud based services and investments in latest technologies to cope up with competition in the market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Warehousing Solutions Market Segments

Data Warehousing Solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Data Warehousing Solutions Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Data Warehousing Solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Data Warehousing Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data Warehousing Solutions Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

