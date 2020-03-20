Data Warehouse as a Service Market to Set Phenomenal Growth with Key Vendors | Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Data Warehouse as a Service Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period to 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in adoption of cloud service specifically in private cloud for data storage due to growth in data volume Increasing need to follow the stringent rules & regulation regarding data safety drives the demand for data warehouse as service There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user by the outsourcing company



Lack of skilled person and very slow adoption of cloud from extract, transform and load tools restraining this market.

Unique structure of the report

Data Warehouse as a Service Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service, Operational Data Storage), Usage (Analytics, Reporting, Data Mining), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection and Threat Management, Others), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Data Warehouse as a Service Market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

At the Last, Data Warehouse as a Service Market industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

