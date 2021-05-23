Data Virtualization Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share by 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The New Report “Data Virtualization Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing popularity of cloud services coupled with an increase in achieving superior operational efficiencies has boosted the demand for optimal utilization of the existing cloud services. Subsequently, driving the demand for various data virtualization professional and managed services. Thus, the data center virtualization market has witnessed significant surge in the last few years especially across small and medium enterprises globally. Moreover, the growing popularity of BYOD devices along with flexible working hours and mobile devices has further driven the propensity for spending over data center virtualization solutions across large enterprise.

Factors such as increasing spending towards cloud infrastructure and growing penetration of IT solutions are the major factor expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increase in popularity of cloud services and managed services is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the continuous technological advancement in internet communication has further boosted the demand for robust and effective communication network across leading end-user verticals such as manufacturing, utilities, commercial spaces, and large enterprise among other end-users. Thus, the market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Amazon Web Services, 2. Cisco Systems, 3. Citrix Systems, 4. Fujitsu Ltd., 5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, 6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., 7. IBM, 8. Microsoft, Inc., 9. Radiant Communications, 10. VMware, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The "Global Data Virtualization Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data virtualization with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global data virtualization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data virtualization market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global data center virtualization market is segmented on the basis of service, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on service, the market is bifurcated into professional and managed service. Further, based on organization size the market is broadly classified into small & medium enterprise, and large enterprise. And finally, based on industry vertical the market is broadly classified into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Virtualization market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Data Virtualization market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

