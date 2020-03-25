Data Science Platform Market Future Prospects and Industry Opportunities by 2027 – ALTERYX, Cloudera, Datarobot, Domino Data Lab, Google, IBM, MICROSOFT, RapidMiner, TERADATA, Wolfram

Data Science Platform Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Data Science Platform market.

Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Science Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Science Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Science Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ALTERYX, INC.

Cloudera

Datarobot

Domino Data Lab, Inc.

Google

IBM Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

RapidMiner, Inc.

TERADATA CORPORATION

Wolfram

The “Global Data Science Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Science Platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Science Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Science Platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, government, energy, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Science Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Science Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Science Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Science Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

