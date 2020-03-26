Data Protection as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ 94.3 Bn in 2027: IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Quantum Corporation, VMware, Inc.

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the data protection as a service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the data protection as a service market in 2018 with a significant market share, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cost-effective data protection as a service and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the market.

With the increasing size and scope of privacy breaches, there is a shift towards broadening enforcement powers and sanctions for data protection. With the implementation of data protection law, improvements in penalties as stipulated in the EU General Data Protection Regulation, will be implemented in a country such as Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong (China). This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the data protection as a service market growth during the forecast period.

The data protection as a service market is majorly driven by an increasing number of cyber-attacks and adoption of security solutions, increasing demand for secure transaction in the BFSI sector, and others. Other factors responsible for boosting the business growth of DPaaS market is the integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern-based monitoring. The rapidly changing nature of businesses requires consistent changes in technology and services. Also, the rapid digitalization among SMEs is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market. A large number of start-ups have been entering the marketplace with their innovative DPaaS by integrating artificial intelligence and other advanced technology into them.

In the Asia Pacific, China led data protection as a service market. China being an industrial and technology hub, attracts several cybercriminals. This is where DPaaS play a vital role in this region. Huge population, presence of e-commerce giants, growing services sector, and rising demand for smart business solutions offers a suitable environment for the adoption of DPaaS in China. China is transitioning from its image of being a low-cost labor country by investing heavily in digital transformation to acquire a dominant position in the global technology market landscape. Also, the Cyber Security Law of China, also known as the China Internet Security Law, aims to increase cybersecurity, national security, and safeguard cyberspace sovereignty, among other aspects. This law serves as a “Basic Law” in the cybersecurity space.

The demand for DPaaS is primarily influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The BFSI, Government, and healthcare sector present a larger demand as compared to other sectors during the forecast period. Potentially, Backup as a Service (BaaS) by service type in 2018 led the data protection as a service market whereas; Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period 2019-2027 growing at a high CAGR value.

