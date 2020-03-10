Data Mining Tools Market to Expand at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2020 to 2026 | Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAS Institute, H2O.ai, Intel, Salford Systems

A recent market study on the Data Mining Tools market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Data Mining Tools market for the forecast period, 2020 -2026. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Data Mining Tools market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

Market Size – USD 546.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 27.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for public data mining tools in the eCommerce industries for sales & marketing business application.

Prominent players in the Data Mining Tools Market:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAS Institute, H2O.ai, Intel, Salford Systems, IBM Corporation, Teradata, Biomax Informatics, and SAP, are the key companies profiled in this research report.

These companies have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies by way of mergers & acquisitions, product launches, regional expansion, deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to fortify their position in the Data Mining Tools business.

This report sheds light on the evolution of the sector by taking into account upstream buyers, downstream vendors, value chain, sales channels, key companies, and segments the market based on type, application, end-users, regions, and leading players. The study offers accurate market estimations pertaining to the future growth of the industry on the basis of the information gathered, and reflects on the investment opportunities existing in the industry and gives strategic recommendations to the companies operating in the industry.

The Data Mining Tools Market segmentation is explained below:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Business Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Human Resourcing

Sales & Marketing

Finance Management

Supply Chain & Logistics

Operation Management

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mining Tools

Integration & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Public Sectors

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare Sectors

Manufacturing Industries

Others

The regional assessment of the Data Mining Tools Market is considered for the major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region across the world. Owing to rising investment in research & development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to record a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Key highlights of the Report:

Projected CAGR of the market during the forecast duration from 2020 to 2026

Detailed examination of factors that are expected to assist the future growth of the market

Insights relating to future trends and shifts in consumer preferences

Extensive competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of factors that are expected to curtail the growth of the Data Mining Tools industry

The data has been divided into 15 Chapters in the Data Mining Tools market report:

Chapter 1 gives the Data Mining Tools market Introduction, product scope, market overview, opportunities, risks, and drivers;

Chapter 2 analyzes the leading manufacturers of Data Mining Tools, highlighting the total sales, gross revenue, and pricing structure of Data Mining Tools from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive scenario, along with top manufacturers, their sales, revenue, and market share from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 4 segments the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Data Mining Tools held by each region from 2016 to 2018;

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue, and market share by looking at the key countries in these regions;

Chapters 10 and 11 study the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type and application;

Chapter 12 gives Data Mining Tools market forecast, by regions, type, and application, with total sales and revenue from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14, and 15 describe Data Mining Tools sales channels, distributors, vendors, dealers, and give the research findings and report conclusion, appendix, and research methodologies.

In conclusion, this report gives the market landscape and the growth prospects for Data Mining Tools in the forecast years. The study also evaluates the strategic initiatives and product offerings in the market, potential for various applications, recent product innovations, and an outlook of the regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the key players in the Data Mining Tools market, and what are their business strategies for the forecast period?

What does that outcome of Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis performed on the Data Mining Tools market?

What are the opportunities and threats existing in the Data Mining Tools market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the Data Mining Tools sector?

