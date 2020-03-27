Data Migration Market Evaluation, Development by High Firms, Developments by Varieties and Utility, Forecast to 2027

The New Report “Data Migration Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data. Few recent developments are:

– In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Cloud Mass Data Migration service to aid businesses to shift from a large amount of data to the IBM Cloud at the lowest cost. It also provides a large-capacity storage device and increases the speed of the data migration process

– In 2017, Informatica partnered with Google Cloud for marketing analytics, data warehouse modernization, and integration. This partnership is anticipated to migrate data easily over Google Cloud.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Amazon Web Services, Inc., 2.IBM, 3.Informatica, 4.Information Builders, 5.Microsoft, 6.Oracle Corporation, 7.QlikTech International AB, 8.SAP, 9.SAS Institute Inc., 10.TIBCO Software Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Data Migration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Data Migration are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Migration Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global data migration market is segmented on the basis of data type, business function, and industry vertical. Based on data type, the data migration market is segmented into: Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data. On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into: Marketing, Sales, Finance, Legal, Operations, and Human Resources (HR). On the basis of industry verticals, the market is segmented into: BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Migration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Data Migration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

