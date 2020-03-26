Data Masking Technologies Software Market 2020: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Data Masking Technologies Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The market for DM technologies regroups offerings designed to desensitize data to protect it against confidentiality or privacy abuse. These technologies enable organizations to operationally minimize the footprint and propagation of sensitive data (or its view), without extensive custom development. Data is either masked before access or at the time of access, depending on the use-case requirements. The most common use case for DM technologies is the desensitization of data in nonproduction environments

In 2018, the global Data Masking Technologies Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Informatica

Micro Focus

NextLabs

Mentis

Compuware

Imperva

Comforte

IRI

Thales eSecurity

Protegrity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Masking Technologies Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Masking Technologies Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

