Data Lakes Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 20120-2025

The Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

BFSI holds the largest share of the data lakes market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. Healthcare & life science is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to store and manage data coming from various connected healthcare devices and health record systems used across healthcare organizations.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Lakes Market: Microsoft Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Capgemini, EMC Corporation, Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ATOS SE, SAS Institute, Hitachi Data Systems and others.

Global Data Lakes Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Lakes Market on the basis of Types are:

Data Discovery

Data Integration and Management

Data Lakes Analytics

Data Visualization

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Lakes Market is segmented into:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Regional Analysis For Data Lakes Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Data Lakes Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Data Lakes Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Data Lakes Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Data Lakes Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Data Lakes Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

