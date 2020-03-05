Data Lakes Market 2020: In-depth Industry Analysis By Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities and Growth By 2026

Data lakes Market
The Global Data lakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. Due to the low cost of data storage and features of data lakes such as flexibility & accessibility, data authenticity and speed will grow the market for the data lakes in the forecast period.
A data lake is a centralized repository that allows you to store all your structured and unstructured data at any scale. You can store your data as-is, without having first to structure the data and run different types of analytics—from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning to guide better decisions.Unstructured data files often include text and multimedia content. Examples include e-mail messages, word processing documents, videos, photos, audio files, presentations, webpages, and many other kinds of business documents.
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Data lakes market. Data lakes market is segmented by Offering, Deployment, End-user Industry, and Region.
Global Data lakes Market Size, (in $ Billion), 2017-2026
Market Dynamics
The global Data lakesare primarily driven by the rise in the data abruptly all around the world. This sudden rise of data because of the rising IoT has created the demand for the storage of data so that it can be used later for deriving insights. Hence the demand for low-cost storage and growing investments in smart cities, which are using IoT on a large scale all around the world will help in growing the market for the forecast period.
For instance, the Government of India (GoI) announced the 30 new cities under Smart Cities Mission, taking the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 cities. The government has announced to develop 100 smart cities in India. The government has planned to invest INR 1.91 trillion (US$ 30 billion) for the 89 cities under the mission. As per the proposed investment, 80% of the funds would be spent on area-based development (ABD) and the remaining 20% of the funds on ICT Solutions.
The business today heavily relies on the data for better decision making. With the rising digitalization generates a large amount of data with the organization, data lakes provide the solution for effective storage of the large data and helps provide a platform for running the data analytics on the data for deriving insights. The various features of the data lakes boost the market for the forecast period. Essentially, large banks have the potential to drive tremendous investments towards digitization and are gradually understanding the disadvantage in just upgrading the legacy software and hardware systems, which is an expensive and continuous process. Representing a common trend in today’s financial marketplace, Lloyd’s Banking Group in 2018 invested in a fintech company to adopt its online banking system.
However, without any organization or structure of data in data lake repositories, so that analysts who want to use the data have no idea how to do so. The data ends up just sitting in the data lake and is rarely used, and hence Data lakes become data swampswhich are the main reason that will behampering the growth of Data lakes in the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
By Deployment Type, the global Data lakes market is segmented into Cloud-based, and On-premise. On-premise have the dominant position in the Data lakes deployment market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecasted period, mainly due to the adaptation of the technology by the bigger organization which are concern about data security and data privacy. However, Cloud-base also gaining the market due to the increasing demand by the SME because of cost-effective and time-effective solutions. It is expected that On-premise market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
By End-User, the global Data lakes market is segmented into BFSI, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Others. Oil & gas has a dominant position in the Data lakes market due to the rise in the oil & gas industry. Being able to predict and proactively repair wells to keep them functioning is vital since revenue is lost when a well is down, especially since the average offshore rig can cost up to $500,000 per day to operate. Given the sheer volume of data and the economics of the use cases, it is no surprise oil and gas is an early adopter of data lakes and analytics technologies.
Geographical Analysis
By geography, the global Data lakesmarket is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America holds the largest market share for Data lakes as the leaders in innovation and developments. So, the adoption rate of new technology is also high in the region.And also, with the rise in the oil & gas industry in the region will boost the Data lakes market for North America in the forecast period.
For instance, in July 2018, Attunity Wins $2.3M Term-based Deal with Large Oil and Gas Company (The customer) to Enable Strategic Microsoft ADLS Data Lake on Azure. The Customer, a leading oil and gas provider, based in North America, required a solution for consolidating very large data volumes, including an SAP table with approximately 1 billion rows, as well as data from various Oracle and SQL Server on-premises production platforms to the cloud-based data lake. The customer is not disclosed by the company.
Europe is after APAC in terms of the market share of Data lakes. However, with the rising economies and the adaptation of technologies for the sectors such as banking, in the developing countries like India and China is expected to boost the data lakes market in Asia-Pacific for the forecast period. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) is going beyond the practice of data warehousing to create a data lake, which will offer on-the-go analytics to bank executives, deputy managing director, and chief information officer.
Global Data lakes Market share, by Region,(%), 2018
Competitive Analysis
Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technologyto stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Data lakes is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players,Hortonworks, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Zaloni. Other key players in the market include Teradata, Impetus Technologies, Cloudera, Amazon, and IBM.
In April 2019, Temenos, the banking software company, launched Temenos Data Lake and is first to market with a robust, productized data lake that integrates big data analytics into its banking software. Temenos Data Lake delivers out-of-the-box data integration, preparation, and optimization to power AI-driven banking applications.
In January 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT service, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for BusinessTM on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched software captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve business challenges.
Data Segment
Table of Contents
Data lakes Market
Data lakes Market Methodology and Scope
Research Methodology
Research Objective and Scope of the Report
Data lakes Market – Market Definition and Overview
Data lakes Market – Executive Summary
Market Snippet by Offering
Market Snippet by Deployment
Market Snippet byEnd-User Industry
Market Snippet by Region
Data lakes Market Dynamics
Market Impacting Factors
Drivers
Low cost of storage
Restraints
Data lakes become data swamps
Impact Analysis
Opportunities
Data lakesMarket – Industry Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Data lakes Market – By Offering
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering segment
Market Attractiveness Index, By Offeringsegment
Solution*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Service
Data lakesMarket – By Deployment
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deploymentsegment
Market Attractiveness Index, By Deploymentsegment
Cloud-based*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
On-premise
Data lakesMarket – By End-User Industry
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industrysegment
Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User Industrysegment
BFSI*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Others
Data lakesMarket – By Region
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
North America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Rest of South America
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Indonesia
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Offering
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry
Data lakesMarket – Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario
Market Positioning/Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
Company Profiles
Hortonworks*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Description
Key Highlights
Financial Overview
Google
Oracle
Microsoft
Zaloni
Teradata
Impetus Technologies
Cloudera
Amazon
IBM
Data lakesMarket – Premium Insights
Data lakesMarket – DataM
Appendix
About Us and Services
Contact Us
