Data Exfiltration Market 2020-2026-Deep Analysis of Technology Trends, Revenue Growth and Future Demand by Top Key Players-Symantec, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Zscaler, Sophos, Trend Micro, Check Point Software, Juniper Networks, Fireeye, Cisco

About Data Exfiltration Report-

Data exfiltration, also called data extrusion, is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer. Such a transfer may be manual and carried out by someone with physical access to a computer or it may be automated and carried out through malicious programming over a network.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees’ productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises’ IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market.

Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.

The Data Exfiltration Industry Report covers following Key Players (can be customized as per requirement):

• Symantec

• Mcafee

• Palo Alto Networks

• Fortinet

• Zscaler

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Juniper Networks

• Fireeye

• Digital Guardian

• Barracuda Networks

• Forcepoint

• Iboss

• .….

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• User Activity Monitoring

• Antivirus/Anti-malware

• Firewall

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

• Encryption

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Exfiltration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

