Data Discovery Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The Data Discovery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.5%. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, BFSI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

data discovery software and services are rapidly taking over from traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, which cannot be utilized and accessed without help from the technical staff. Major drivers of the data discovery market are rising trends of self-service BI tools and generating insights & discovering trends from increasing volume of data. The data discovery market faces challenges, such as security & privacy concerns and shifting from traditional architecture to new systems. Major factors that is restraining the growth of the market is unclear Returns on Investment (RoI).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Discovery Market: Tableau Software, Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Datameer, Inc., Tibco Software Inc., SAP SE., Cloudera, Inc., Birst, Inc., Clearstory Data, Platfora, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc. and others.

Global Data Discovery Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Discovery Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Discovery Market is segmented into:

Risk management

Customer experience management

Social network analysis

Cost optimization

Supply chain management and procurement

Regional Analysis For Data Discovery Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Data Discovery Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Data Discovery Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Data Discovery Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Data Discovery Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Data Discovery Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

