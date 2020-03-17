Data Centre Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global data center market, the state and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global data center market by companies, regions, types and end-use industries.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Oracle
IBM
NTT Communications
AWS
Google
Microsoft
…
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into an internal
data center
Colocation
Wholesale data center
Dedicated hosting
Managed hosting Shared hosting
Market segment by application, the data center can be divided into
IT company
BFSI
Educational establishment
Government
Others
The objectives of this report’s study are:
To study and forecast the size of the data center market in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Data Center market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key stakeholders Data
center manufacturers
Data center distributors / traders / wholesalers
Data center subcomponent manufacturers
Industry association Downstream manufacturers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the data center market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the datacenter by the industry
1.1 Overview of the datacenter market
1.1.1 Perimeter of the datacenter product
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Size of the global datacenter market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2. 1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Market for data centers by type
1.3.1 Internal data center
1.3.2 Colocation
1.3.3 wholesale data Center
1.3.4 dedicated Hosting
1.3.5 managed Hosting
1.3.6 Accommodation shared
1.4 End- user / application data center market
1.4.1 IT company
1.4.2 BFSI
1.4.3 Educational institution
1.4.4 Government
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of global data center competition by players
2.1 Size of the data center market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)
3.1 Oracle
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Activities
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Data Center Revenue ( in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM
3.2 .1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of the company / company
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Turnover of the data center (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 NTT communications
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 Main company / company Presentation
3.3.3 Products, services and solutions
3.3.4 Data center revenue (millions
To continue…
