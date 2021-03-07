Data Center Transformation Market Comprehensive Insights 2020 to 2026 | Micro Focus (UK), Dell EMC (US), IBM (US), Atos (France), Cisco Systems (US)

The Data Center Transformation Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Data Center Transformation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Data Center Transformation Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The data center transformation market was valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.49 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Micro Focus (UK), Dell EMC (US), IBM (US), Atos (France), Cisco Systems (US), DynTek (US), Schneider Electric (France), NTT Communications (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bytes Technology Group (South Africa), Tech Mahindra (India), HCL Technologies (India), Performance Technologies (Greece), Rahi Systems (US), Inknowtech (India), GreenPages (US), General Datatech (US), Mindteck (India), Accenture (Ireland), Wipro (India), SoftChoice (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Cognizant (US), NetApp (US), and Insight Enterprise (US), and Other.

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers.

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation have reportedly reached an agreement to make their two cloud computing services work together with high-speed links between their data centers.

– May 2019 – Microsoft Corporation announced that it will build some of its most advanced datacenters to date in Sweden. These new data centers in G�vle and Sandviken are planned to be among the most sustainable in the world. Microsoft is building these data centers to meet the needs of future cloud services

Geographically, the global Data Center Transformation market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

– Detailed overview of Data Center Transformation Market

– Changing Data Center Transformation market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Data Center Transformation Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

