Data Center Transformation Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Emerging Technologies and Global Key Players (Mindteck, Insight, Capgemini, Dell Inc., NTT DATA, Inc. et al.)

The Global Data Center Transformation Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% by 2025. Proliferation of mobile devices and growing trend of BYOD is driving the demand for global Data Center Transformation market.

Organizations are finding new technological methods to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. With the introduction of new technologies, such as virtualization, cloud computing, and software-defined architectures, organizations are optimizing their business processes and functions with the help of Data Center Transformation Service Types and End Users. This has further led to an increased adoption of Data Center Transformation globally.

North America is expected to dominate the Data Center Transformation market, due to rapid adoption of virtualization Service Types.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Data Center Transformation Market are –

• Mindteck,

• Insight,

• Capgemini,

• Dell Inc.

• NTT DATA Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• ……

Global Data Center Transformation Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Key Benefit of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Service Type, and End User Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Service Type, End User, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Data Center Transformation providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Data Center Transformation Market — Industry Outlook

4 Data Center Transformation Market Service Type Outlook

5 Data Center Transformation Market End User Outlook

6 Data Center Transformation Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

