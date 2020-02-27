Data Center Storage Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Key Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

A data center storage system is a kind of storehouse of business data for a certain period and for a certain purpose of the end user. Such a data can be shared by fetching it from the storage servers and then forwarding it to the desired individual/customer. Data center storage comprises of SSD and HDD devices that are commonly used in SAN, NAS, and DAS environments. Stored data can be either archived or used as a backup in case of a disaster or system failure.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Storage Market with detailed market segmentation by storage systems. The global data center storage market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to enhanced connectivity, rise in IoT, Big Data and cloud services.

Top Companies profiled in data center storage market are Hewlett Packard Company, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, NetApp, DataDirtect Networks, Hitachi Data Systems, Toshiba, Lenovo, Netgear and Fujitsu Ltd.

Data Center Storage Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global data center storage market

– To analyze and forecast the global data center storage market on the basis of storage systems

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data center storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profile key data center storage players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

The Data Center Storage Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

