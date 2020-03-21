Data Center Rack Market Outlook, Leading Companies, Sales Revenue and Forecast Till 2024

According to new report by IMARC Group, the global data center rack market value is projected to reach US$ 4.31 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024. A data center rack refers to an electronic framework that is designed to store, protect, manage and secure computing equipment. With the changing nature of the data center environment, there has been an increased need to improve the physical infrastructure to house servers, cables and networking devices. The new generation of high-density networking equipment and servers has created the demand for taller, broader and deeper racks, which provide easy access to equipment. Earlier, data center racks were used as a mounting platform for the devices. However, they are now gaining popularity for on account of the presence of overhead cable management, power distribution networks and attachment points for aisle containment.

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

Data centers have become mission-critical systems which work for 365 days a year to provide data storage and processing power to the growing businesses around the world. This has led to the rising adoption of data center racks, which allow the equipment to operate optimally. An organized rack decreases human errors, increases efficiency and better protects equipment by increasing adequate airflow, particularly in an enclosure. Besides this, the need to improve IT system performance and ensure reliability, the racks are designed to hold multiple servers. These racks are also equipped with additional features that enhance the device installation speed. Also, the leading companies are adopting the latest technologies to introduce advanced frames that provide adequate airflow and space, organized cabling and a monitored sensor network to the devices, ensuring the optimum performance of data centers. Security is another concern owing to which they have launched racks with lockable side panels or doors that prevent unwarranted access or theft and secure the data from physical threats.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Server Rack

2. Network Rack

Market Breakup by Rack Units:

1. Small

2. Medium

3. Large

Market Breakup by Rack Size:

1. 36U

2. 42U

3. 45U

4. 47U

5. 48U

6. 51U

7. Others

Market Breakup by Frame Size:

1. 19 Inch

2. Others

Market Breakup by Frame Design:

1. Open Frame

2. Enclosed

3. Customized

Market Breakup by Service:

1. Consulting Services

2. Installation and Support Services

3. Professional Services

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Small and Medium Size Organization

2. Large Size Organization

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. IT and Telecom

2. BFSI

3. Public Sector

4. Healthcare

5. Retail

6. Manufacturing

7. Media Entertainment

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Eaton Corporation Inc., Samsung Group, Schneider Electric SE, Legrand Group, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Vertiv Company, Belkin International, Inc., nVent Schroff GmbH, Black Box Corporation, Panduit Corp., Cheval Electronic Enclosure Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Belden Incorporated, Chatsworth Products Inc. and Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc.

