Data Center Power Market Report: Global Size, Share, Segmentation, Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Power Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global data center power market reached a value of US$ 17.8 Billion in 2019. Data center power is a critical component of a data center infrastructure management system (DCIM), which utilizes equipment such as power distribution units (PDUs), uninterrupted power supply (UPS) devices, battery monitoring systems and generators. It aids in the management, measurement and monitoring of power generation as well as the consumption and optimization of the data center facility. It is widely used for minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and scheduling capacity increments while considering future power requirements.

Some of the key players being ABB Ltd NYSE: (ABB), Black Box Corporation NASDAQ: (BBOX), Eaton Corporation PLC NYSE: (ETN), General Electric Company NYSE: (GE), Legrand SA, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, Raritan Corporation, Cisco Systems, Vertiv Co., Tripp Lite, Huawei, Generac Power Systems, Fujitsu, Cyber Power Systems, Server Technology, etc.

The escalating utilization of cloud-based services in various end use industries represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for data center power around the world. In addition to this, the increasing use of portable UPS systems in Software as a Service (SaaS), high-performance computing and online media streaming is further driving the market growth. Other than this, data center power finds applications in the IT and telecommunications; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries worldwide. Furthermore, governments of several countries are investing in improving IT infrastructure, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Owing to these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.2 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Solution Type:

Power Distribution and Measurement

Power Backup

Cabling Infrastructure

Market Breakup by Size:

Mid-Size Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

Market Breakup by Service Type:

System Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

