Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control.com, Green Data Center LLP. and More

The market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation:

By Liquid Cooling Solution (Indirect Liquid Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling); Service (Design & Consulting, Installation& Deployment, Support & Maintenance); Data Center Type (Large, Small & Medium Size, Enterprise);

Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Research And Academic, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others),

Product Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Units, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

List of key Market Players are-: Asetek, Inc., Chilldyne, Inc., LiquidCool Solutions, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control.com, Green Data Center LLP., Splitted-Desktop Systems, Silverback Data Center Solutions, CoolIT Systems, Inc., Condair Group, Coolcentric., Dynatron Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation IBM Corporation and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need for cost-effective cooling solutions

Growing need for eco-friendly data center solutions

Increasing power and cooling demand of modern equipment

High heat load inside many data centers

Growing demand for innovative liquid cooling techniques.

High maintenance requirements are one of the restraints for the market.

Lack of specialized infrastructure is one of the restraints for the market.

Total Chapters in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report are:

Table of Content:

Study Coverage Executive Summary Market Size by Manufacturers Production by Regions Consumption by Regions Market Size by Type Market Size by Application Manufacturers Profiles Production Forecasts Consumption Forecast Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors Key Findings Appendix

