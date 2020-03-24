Data Center Interconnect Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The Data Center Interconnect Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry.

The data center interconnect (DCI) is the technology that connects two or more data centers using high-speed packet-optical connectivity over short, medium, or long distances. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises, the demand for data backup and business continuity has increased, which has led to the growth of the data center interconnect market. Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth for DCI during the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of optical interconnects in data centers.

The data center interconnect market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to several driving factors such as increasing migration to cloud-based services and growing focus on reducing high power consumption across data centers. Besides, movement to cloud-based services is propelling market growth. However, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the need for higher Ethernet speed is likely to create significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the data center interconnect market over the coming years.

Leading Key players:

– ADVA Optical Networking SE

– Ciena Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Colt Technology Services Group Limited

– EKINOPS S.A.

– Extreme Networks, Inc.

– Fujitsu Limited

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Infinera Corp.

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

