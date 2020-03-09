Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

The “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s., Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Solution

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting and Other Services

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Software Component

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

