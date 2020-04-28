Data Center Fabric Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “Data Center Fabric Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Data Center Fabric market size was 36 million US$ and it is expected to reach 55 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019-2025.

Fabric-based architecture aids the data center by eliminating the need for multiple layers of devices, switch-to-switch interactions, and also shared network protocols. It reduces the complexity of a data center network and enhances its efficiency. In a data center, fabric represents the interconnection of thousands of servers, storage, and other networking ports in an ultra-low latency infrastructure, which provides any-to-any connectivity, making each device only single hop away from every other device. Nowadays, many organizations have started adopting solutions offered by the data center fabric market, as they facilitate the reduction of operational and capital expenses, resulting in reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Fabric Market: Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade, Cisco, Dell, Extreme Networks, HP, Huawei, IBM, Juniper and others.

Fabric switches play a vital role in reducing infrastructure cost by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for converging server and storage networking in data centers sharing common infrastructure. Fabric infrastructure is scalable enabling data centers to grow with increasing demands of the organization in future

Global Data Center Fabric Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Center Fabric Market on the basis of Types are:

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network security equipment

Management software

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Center Fabric Market is segmented into:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Regional Analysis For Data Center Fabric Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Data Center Fabric Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

