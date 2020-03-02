Data Center Construction Market to represent a significant expansion at 8.4% CAGR during 2019–2027 scrutinized in new research

The Data Center Construction- Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 10.2% during the forecast period

Based on tier standard, the tier 3 data center is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 8.2%

Based on industry vertical, the telecom, media & entertainment segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9%

India’s massive population base coupled with various government-led digital initiatives are likely to boost growth in the public cloud services market. The second largest country by mobile internet users, India’s internet economy is projected to double by 2020. Rising adoption of modular data center is one of trend identified in the country. Increasing energy cost and less energy consumption by modular data centers is the key factor influencing the adoption of modular data center in India. Also, India being a developing economy, many new companies are entering into the market with the need of cost-efficient data center structures. Thus, modular data center due to its cost-effectiveness is another reason for the growth in the market. Another reason is the insufficient availability of power in many states of India resulting in companies to deploy modular data storage systems.

Leading Key Players:

1. Dpr construction, Inc.

2. Fujitsu Limited

3. AECOM

4. Holder Construction Company

5. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6. Tripp Lite

7. Turner Construction

8. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Hitachi Vantara

Data Center Construction Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Commercial Shipbuilding Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

