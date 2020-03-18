Data Center Construction Market Thriving Worldwide With | DPR construction, Fujitsu Limited, AECOM, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, Schneider Electric SE

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Data Center Construction Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Data Center Construction Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Attaining complete info about the trends and opportunities in the industry is fairly time consuming process which is eased with this report. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this market report. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest.

Some of The Leading Players of Data Center Construction Market:

DPR construction

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Schneider Electric SE

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ http://bit.ly/2jZtGkS

The Data Center is a room on a raised floor used to hosts computer systems and related IT equipment. The construction of the data center allows the airflow underneath and through grated tiles. With the exponential growth in internet utilization, development of advanced software & application system and increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network there followed an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center. With their increasing penetration the data center has been the backbone of the modern economy, from servers that operate in small to medium size enterprises, to the organization data center that support large business corporations, to the plantations that run cloud computing services hosted by the technology giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. The South America data center construction market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.1% in the coming years.

Data Center Construction Market Insights

Growing popularity of edge computing and distributed data centers

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. As the edge computing processes, data and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). The smaller data centers are characterized to have relatively low well-funded competitors than Tier I markets and have a low barrier to entry, particularly to those high-quality data centers offering colocation. This enables them to gain the stand in market quickly. Although the demand in retail & wholesale colocation market had outpaced the supply for several years, the supply of data center space at the edge is projected to get soon even more stringent, which in response is expected to lead to above average pricing hike in some of the underserved markets. Subsequently, driving the growth for data center construction market in the coming years.

Significant surge in volume of data generation

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly effecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of large number of data centers across the globe. Thus, the growing volume of internet data generation is expected to propel the demand for their storage and subsequently is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the data center construction market players in the coming years.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Data Center Construction Market LANDSCAPE

Data Center Construction Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

Data Center Construction Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE

Data Center Construction Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

Data Center Construction Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

Data Center Construction Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

Data Center Construction Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Data Center Construction Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

To Buy this Report, Click here @ http://bit.ly/2jZtPEW

Overview of the Study:

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]