Data Center Construction Market Competitive Insight and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2024 | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction, Inc, Fortis Construction

The Global Data Center Construction Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Data Center Construction Market so far.

The data center construction market was valued at USD 18.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.00 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Companies covered:

IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction, Inc, Fortis Construction, Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc., HITT Contracting Inc., JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc., M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc., AECOM, Gilbane Building Company, Inc., Clune Construction Company, L.P., Nabholz Corporation, RagingWire Data Centers, Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

The data center constructions focus on designing and building a data center by considering capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design. Depending upon the quality and reliability of the data center, the scope of the report is limited to Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, which is being used in small, medium and large scale enterprise.

Market Overview

The development of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, internet of things, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery has fueled the demand for the construction of data centers globally.

– By the end of 2018, 550 MW data centers were under construction across Europe, North America, Middle East, and APAC, with the North American markets accounting for over 44% of the total.

– Even today, the state and local municipalities of North America are competing to construct more data centers to their markets. For instance, Texas passed tax incentive legislation that provides a 100% exemption of sales taxes on business personal property necessary for data center operation over 10 to 15 years for large data center users.

– The regulations and mandates by the government to reduce energy consumption have led many large companies to shift their data centers from the remote locations to the urban area.

– For instance, the new prototype named “The Spark”, moved data centers from remote locales to the middle of cities, allowing them to provide nearby buildings with energy. Solar panels on the surrounding houses provide the data center with energy. This concept has the capacity to supply the energy to 18,000 people as well as the power consumption of the data center can reduce upto 40%.

Competitive Insights:

March 2019 – DataGryd selected Clune Construction to build its 1MW MegaSuite 6 in New York where the five data halls on the 6th floor, MegaSuite 6 will feature 1,000kW of utility power and will be connected to over 300 carriers, network providers

September 2018 – Fortis Construction opened a new data center office at Singapore which will provide general construction services to Facebook. This will be the first data centre of Facebook in Asia.

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers is Driving the Market Growth

– Hyperscale data center is broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of a hyperscale data center include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support data centers, maximizing cooling efficiency, the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way.

– Many cloud-based companies such as Google and Facebook are investing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs.

– For instance, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, a H-shaped Building with 2.5 million sq. ft area by mid 2020.

– Furthermore, in February 2019, India’s leading data center player, CtrlS, invested INR 2000 crore in setting up hyperscale infrastructure which is claimed to be the world’s largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

– Besides, in Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced the construction of their hyperscale data center facility which will consist of two seven-story buildings within a data center campus where each building will support an IT load of 20MW, with construction taking place over two phases. This increased contruction of hyperscale data centers is expected to significantly drive the market growth.

