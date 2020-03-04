Data Center Colocation Market is Estimated to Earn Revenues worth USD 52.54 billion while Expanding at a 10.92% CAGR in the Forecast period 2020-2025

The data center colocation market was valued at USD 28.30 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.54 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024)



Colocation is a data center facility, where a corporation can rent space for servers and other computing hardware. Data center colocation is being used in wholesale colocation and retail colocation. Based upon the need, it is being used in various industries like BFSI, manufacturing, energy, among others.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Data Center Colocation including key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Data Center Colocation investments from 2019 till 2024.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Colocation Market IBM Corporation, NTT Communications, Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon), Fujitsu Ltd, SoftBank Group Corporation, Tata Communications, China Telecom Corporation LimitedBritish Telecommunications PLC, KT Corporation, AT&T Inc.

Regional Analysis for Data Center Colocation Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Data Center Colocation Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

The Data Center Colocation industry record covers the most significant investors in the global market alongside their fundamental subtle elements and includes market chances and also the competitive facet for investors and market leaders. Additionally, it also includes import/export data, end users/application, status and outlook, trends in future, production capacity, revenue, and scope. The analysis is full of different demonstrations, and promote statistics associated with Data Center Colocation Sales revenue, quantity, CAGR, and reveal, along with regional and global economy predictions.

Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

– Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.

– However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.

– Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the countrys government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

The objectives of the Data Center Colocation Market report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Data Center Colocation market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2024.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions

Influence of the Data Center Colocation market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Data Center Colocation market.

-Data Center Colocation market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Data Center Colocation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Data Center Colocation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Data Center Colocation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Data Center Colocation market.

