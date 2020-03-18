Data Center Chip Market 2020 Biggest Innovation with Top Key Players : Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

“Data Center Chip Market” research report provides a competent and systematic approach to explore the force terminal industry. This research report studies the global market status and forecast, market Size, Type, Application and region. Global Data Center Chip Market based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025. This report has been made using Primary and Secondary research techniques and they are now proposed to cooperate accurate and exact data. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.

The key players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nvidia Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to increase their data center chip market share.

Data Center Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Data Center Size

Small & Medium Size

Large Size

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

The Data Center Chip Market report delivers growing significant as well as current growth parameters of the whole market, growth prospects of the market are increased with maximum precision. It shows absolute study about major drivers enhancing this market along with restraining factors that can hamper the growth of market. It also projects opportunities that will show substantial growth rate in near future. In current years, complementary developments have been made in terms of technology, a trend that has propelled the Data Center Chip market to navigate exponential growth paths.

This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

