Data Business in Oil and Gas Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2026

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Big Data Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Visualization and Discovery Data Management Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance

Data Management Software Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Project Data Management (PDM) National Data Repository (NDR) Services Consulting & Planning Integration & Implementation Operation & Maintenance

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Data Business in Oil and Gas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Data Business in Oil and Gas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

