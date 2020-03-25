Data Backup and Recovery Market 2027 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- Acronis, CA Technologies, Commvault, Dell, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Netapp

Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up data in case of a loss and corrupt the data and setting systems that allow recovering the data. Growing demand for data security and safety concerns also increasing the adoption of cloud storage, raising demand for the data backup and recovery market. Increasing the data among various industry verticals such as government and public sector, BSFI, IT and telecom, and other needs backup and recovery solutions that propel the growth of data backup and recovery market.

The report aims to provide an overview of data backup and recovery market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global data backup and recovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data backup and recovery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data backup and recovery market.

Some of the leading players in global market are Acronis, CA Technologies, Commvault, Dell, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Netapp, Oracle, Veeam

The importance of data backup and recovery is essential as equal to the amount of data create and store. The organization has very sensitive data due to viruses, and corruption of files may lose the data. To reduce this occurrence, enterprises are focusing on adopting the data backup and recovery solution, which drives the growth of the data backup and recovery market. However, cloud backup and recovery software hamper the growth of the market. A growing number of large and medium size of enterprises has huge data they need to be a store, backup, and recovery, henceforth increasing demand for the data backup and recovery market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global data backup and recovery market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as email backup, application backup, media storage backup. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as government and public sector, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data backup and recovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data backup and recovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data backup and recovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data backup and recovery market in these regions.

