Data Annotation Tools Market Growth Statistics, Business Ideas & Future Opportunities by 2027 – Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito, Deep Systems, Google LLC, Labelbox

The data annotation tool is the tool that is used for labeling data that can be in any form, such as in the text, audio, images, video, etc. Data annotation tools enable them to address complex data challenges, which booting the growth of the data annotation tools market. Rising innovations in the retail segment, improving the E-commerce sector, is growing the use of annotation tools that are fueling the growth of the data annotation tools market.

The increasing adoption of image data annotation tools in the automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors are boosting the growth of the data annotation tools market. The rise of big data and surge in a number of large datasets have necessitated the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is a significantly growing demand for data annotation tools market. Increasing technological advancements in the automotive sector, specifically in the development of autonomous vehicles and the connected vehicle, is expected to boost the growth of the data annotation tools market.

The List of Companies

1.Appen Limited

2.CloudApp

3.Cogito

4.Deep Systems

5.Google LLC

6.Labelbox, Inc

7.LightTag

8.Mighty AI

9.Playment Inc.

10.Scale AI, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data annotation tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data annotation tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data annotation tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data annotation tools market in these regions.

