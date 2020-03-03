Data Annotation Tools Market 2027 Feature Scenario – Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito, Deep Systems, Google LLC, Labelbox, Inc, LightTag, Mighty AI, Playment Inc., Scale AI, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Data Annotation Tools market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Data Annotation Tools market segments and regions.

The data annotation tool is the tool that is used for labeling data that can be in any form, such as in the text, audio, images, video, etc. Data annotation tools enable them to address complex data challenges, which booting the growth of the data annotation tools market. Rising innovations in the retail segment, improving the E-commerce sector, is growing the use of annotation tools that are fueling the growth of the data annotation tools market.

Company Profiles

Appen Limited

CloudApp

Cogito

Deep Systems

Google LLC

Labelbox, Inc

LightTag

Mighty AI

Playment Inc.

Scale AI, Inc.

Data Annotation Tools to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Annotation Tools industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Data Annotation Tools Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Data Annotation Tools Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The increasing adoption of image data annotation tools in the automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors are boosting the growth of the data annotation tools market. The rise of big data and surge in a number of large datasets have necessitated the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is a significantly growing demand for data annotation tools market. Increasing technological advancements in the automotive sector, specifically in the development of autonomous vehicles and the connected vehicle, is expected to boost the growth of the data annotation tools market.

