Dashboard Camera Market Driver, Status and Future Growth Prediction Till 2026

The dashboard camera market was valued at USD 1910.17Êmillion in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 5117 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.90%, during the forecast period of (2020 – 2026).The market for dashboard cameras has expanded rapidly over the past few years, owing to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to various governments mandating the installation of dashcams.

Some of the key players covered in this report are Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Aiptek Inc., ABEO Company Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), DOD Tech, Papago Inc., Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd, HP Development Company LP, LG Electronics Inc.

Dashboard cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dashboard cameras are their accident recording capabilities. They help to capture vehicle collations on video, which ensures that there is always a witness around. Dashcams are also placed on truck dashboards, which help to record front-facing videos.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and other have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users.

– Detailed overview of Dashboard Camera Market

– Changing market dynamics of the Dashboard Camera Market industry

– In-depth segmentation of Dashboard Camera Market by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Dashboard Camera Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

