Dairy Processing Equipment Market size Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market was valued US$8.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$14.84 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.75% during a forecast period.

The global dairy processing equipment market is segregated based on the type as Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment, Others. As the industry has various application areas, thus the global dairy processing equipment market is also divided by applications such as Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powder, Cheese, Protein Ingredients, and Others. Moreover, the global dairy processing equipment market is classified based on geography as North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market, growth in the procedure of the automation process for production are anticipated to increase the global market demand. Due to increased consumption and production of dairy products together. Dairy processing equipment is extensively used to process milk and production of various milk products such as butter, cream, yogurt, cheese, and others.

In terms of type, Membrane filtration equipment is generally used for processing milk and other products. Membrane filtration equipment is majorly used for concentrating processed milk before carrying. The concentrating of milk is done for reducing carbohydrate content in the milk, and for removing bacteria during the production process. In the application areas, Cheese is the fastest growing dairy products segment after processed milk and yogurt.

Asia Pacific region taken the highest market share in the global dairy processing equipment market followed by Europe and North America holding second and third position respectively. India is the largest producer of milk in the world. Australia and New Zealand are the major manufacturers and suppliers of dairy products in the world

A major driver of the global dairy processing equipment market is the upswing in the dairy production and change of taste & preferences of consumers. The innovation, as well as the expansion in the new dairy products with respect to end-user applications, are also developing the growth of the global dairy processing equipment market. Some of the major challenges of the global dairy processing equipment market are the reduction in cow number and growing per capita intake of milk.

Leading players in the global dairy processing equipment market are A&B Process systems, SPX Corporation, GEA group, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., the Krones group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Tetra Laval group, and IDMC Limited.

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Others

Key Players Operating In Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

A&B Process systems

SPX Corporation

GEA group

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

The Krones group

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Tetra Laval group

IDMC Limited

IMA Group

IDMC Limited Group

A&B Process systems

Feldmeir Equipment, Inc

Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V.

