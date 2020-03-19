Dairy Based Peptide Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview 2019 – 2029

Dairy Based Peptide Market: Market Outlook

The consumption of functional food is increasing due to public awareness about healthy food consumption. Dairy based peptide is a type of source of fictional food which is beneficial for the human body. Dairy-based peptides are identified from the amino acid sequence of the native milk. Dairy-based peptides are regarded as very important components for health promoting foods or pharmaceutical applications. Dairy based peptides have been found in the variety of fermented dairy products such as yogurt, sour milk, kefir, quark and in different types of cheese. Dairy based peptides provide the various health benefits to the human body such as immunomoduor, immunostimulatory, anti-hypertension, anti-hyper cholesterol, etc. Apart from that dairy based peptide are also one of the most studied components by the researcher in worldwide.

A peptide is a molecule consisting of two or more amino acids. Proteins are also composed of amino acid but peptides are smaller than proteins and often assumed small proteins. Milk consists of the two types of protein source casein and whey protein which are the rich source of the peptide. Dairy based peptides are released from milk through fermentation of milk. During fermentation of milk Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) help to isolate the dairy based peptide from the milk proteins.

Growing consumption of fermented dairy foods and beverages is a major driving factor of global dairy based peptide

The dairy based peptide is released during the fermentation process of milk with the help of Lactic Acid Bacteria. Therefore, every fermented dairy products are the rich source of peptides and provide the various health benefits to the human body. The dairy based fermented product like yogurt, cheese, sour milk are consumed by the large number of the population worldwide. Due to more health benefits consumer are adopting the more consumption of the fermented dairy product. Growing consumption of fermented dairy foods and beverages is driving the global dairy based peptide market. A dairy based peptide is available in every single dairy food and beverage which is creating more demand for the dairy based peptide in global dairy based peptide market.

The growing appearance of Lactose Intolerance disease in the human population is restraining the dairy based peptide market. Lactose intolerance disease appears in the human body due to the inability of digesting the lactose. Lactose is also found in dairy products so humans which have lactose intolerance are suggested to avoid any type of dairy products. Lactose intolerance’s symptoms are bloating, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, etc. which can be increased by the consumption of dairy products. The dairy based peptide can also the cause of lactose intolerance due to its availability in dairy products which is affecting the global dairy based peptide market. Currently, 75% of the population is lactic intolerant and risk is increasing rapidly which could affect the consumption of dairy products and as well as affect the global dairy based peptide market.

Global Dairy Based Peptide Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, global dairy based Peptide market is segmented as:

Anti-hypertensive peptide

Anti-oxidative peptide

Anti-thrombotic peptides

Hypocholesterolemic peptides

Opioid peptides

Anti-appetizing peptides

Anti-microbial peptides

Immunomodulatory peptides

Mineral binding peptides

Cytomodulatory peptides

On the basis of application, global dairy based Peptide market is segmented as:

Cheese

Yogurt

Kefir

Others

Global Dairy Based Peptide Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the global dairy based peptide cultures market are Kerry Inc, AAPPTec., ABI Scientific Inc., Abbiotec, Inc, ACES Pharma Inc, Activotec, Almac Group, Bachem, USV Private Limited, Pepscan, PolyPeptide Group, Mimotopes, etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global based peptide market

Global dairy based peptide market has a vast opportunity to grow in the future. Dairy based food and beverages already have a vast number of consumer and also growing rapidly which led to the manufacturers producing more and more dairy based peptide. Dairy based peptides are also one of the most studied and researched components due to their unique beneficial functionality. Growing research and development activity for the dairy based peptide will provide potential growth for the global dairy based peptide market.

Global Dairy Based Peptide Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market for global dairy based peptide market due to raising awareness about health concerns followed by Europe and Asia. Asia has expected better growth over the forecast period due to increased spending limits of the consumers on dairy based food and beverages.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of dairy based peptide market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

