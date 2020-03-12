Dairy Alternatives Market to Set Phenomenal Growth (CAGR of 13%) | Freedom Foods Group, Eden Foods, Nutriops S.L

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Dairy Alternatives Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global dairy alternatives market was valued at USD 15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 13% in 2019-2025.

Change in the consumer’s lifestyle causing obesity and gastrointestinal problems are reasons for inclination towards healthy food which inturn helped the market to grow. Products of dairy alternative market are also prepared from coconut, oat, and others, which are expected to grow actively during the forecasted period. Increase in population in the developing economies and increase in the disposable income of the consumers is creating potential opportunity for the market to grow in the upcoming years. Creating awareness and innovating new marketing techniques would provide potential opportunities for the key players. In order to expand the current market, the existing players need to increase investment in launching new products, should expand their geographical presence and focus on acquisition of smaller players so as to enter new markets.

Dairy alternatives market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region. Based on source, the global dairy alternatives market is categorized into coconut, rice, soy, almond, and others. Major applications analysed in the global dairy alternatives market are ice creams, creamers, milk, cheese, and yogurt. The dairy alternatives market has analysed across the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Freedom Foods Group, Eden Foods, Nutriops S.L, Earth’s Own Food Company, The Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A., Döhler GmbH, The Whitewave Foods Company, and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of dairy alternatives market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of dairy alternatives market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of dairy alternatives market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the dairy alternatives market space.

The report segments the global dairy alternatives market as follows:

Dairy Alternatives Market, Source Segment Analysis

Coconut

Rice

Soy

Almond

Others

Dairy Alternatives Market, Application Segment Analysis

Ice Creams

Creamers

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Dairy Alternatives Market, Region Segment Analysis