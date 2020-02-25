D-Biotin Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The D-Biotin Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “D-Biotin Market”.

Zhejiang Medicine, SDM, Shanghai Acebright, NUH, Hegno, DSM, Anhui Tiger Biotech, Kexing Biochem, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the D-Biotin market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 375.5 million by 2025, from $ 257.8 million in 2019.

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

Commercial production of Biotin is only realized for D- Biotin. DL- Biotin is not manufactured in large scale in the worldwide. The Biotin production is in China. Leading suppliers in China, Zhejiang Medicine Company, NHU, SDM and Hegno. Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.

This report segments the global D-Biotin Market on the basis of Types are

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global D-Biotin Market is Segmented into

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

