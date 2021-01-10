Cytokinins Industry Size, Share 2019: Global Market Trends, Applications, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and 2025 Forecast Report

The Global Cytokinins Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over XX% by 2025. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2025 allied with the Cytokinins market.

The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million). The global Cytokinins industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Cytokinins is a plant growth hormone which promotes cell division in plant shoots and roots. Increasing demand from organic food industry and textile industry is expected to drive the market.

Cotton is used in textile industry as basic raw material and cytokinins are being used to increase the cotton production. Growing population and inclination towards organic food is anticipated to drive the organic food industry.

Demand for herbal products in medicines and cosmetics is driving the growth of herbs and medicinal plants industry which is expected to drive the cytokinins market.

However, use of fertilizers and cost of the cytokinins based product are expected to hamper the market growth. Developing cost effective products and eco-friendly synthesis of the cytokinins is expected to provide immense opportunities in the near future.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Cytokinins Market are –

• AGRINOS AS

• ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORPORATION

• LABORATOIRES GOEMAR S.A.S

• ATLANTICA AGRICOLA S.A

• BIOATLANTIS LTD

• BIOLCHIM S.P.A

• BIOSTADT INDIA LIMITED

• ILSA SPA

• ISAGRO SPA

Global Cytokinins Market can be segmented as Application/End Users, type, & region.

Europe was the largest consumer of cytokinins owing to demand from organic food chemistry and government policies to use eco-friendly agrochemicals. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at higher rate owing to demand from emerging economies such as China and India.

North America followed Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow with moderate rate owing to demand from organic food and medicinal plants industry.

