Cycle Computer: Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide with Key Players – Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers, Sigma Sport, Bryton Inc, Bioninc, Polar, VETTA, Raleigh, BBB Cycling, KNOG

A Cycle Computer is a device mounted on a bicycle that calculates and displays trip information, similar to the instruments in the dashboard of a car. The computer with display, or head unit, usually is attached to the handlebar for easy viewing. Cycle computers help you make the most of your time on the bike and are a great training tool, they have many functions including speed, distance, maximum speed, average speed and some even feature cadence (pedal revolutions). Trying to keep your average speed a bit higher or finish a familiar route in a new record time will give you the inspiration needed to push harder, get fitter and achieve that goal. If you commute on the same route every day, a computer injects a bit of interest. Cordless computers are easier to fit and look neater on the bike, meaning no messy cables to try and tidy up. If you’re serious about improving your fitness, a computer with a cadence function will really help and these often read from the rear wheel, allowing them to be used with a turbo trainer.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are
Garmin
CatEye
Pioneer Electronics
VDO Cyclecomputers
Sigma Sport
Bryton Inc
Bioninc
Polar
VETTA
Raleigh
BBB Cycling
KNOG
Topeak Inc.
Giant Bicycles
O-synce
Trek Bicycle
Wahoo Fitness
Market by Type
Wired Computer
Wireless Computer
Wireless & GPS Computer
Market by Application
Mountain Bike
Road Bike
Others
The Cycle Computer market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report
Cycle Computer Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
