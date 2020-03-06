Cyber Security Market 2020 Precise Outlook -Risk Vision, TulipControls, Safer Social, TitanHQ, Webroot Software

Global Cyber Security Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Cyber Security Market Research Report 2019” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Security market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 641.9 million by 2025, from $ 348.5 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Risk Vision, TulipControls, Safer Social, TitanHQ, Netikus.net, Webroot Software, Trend Micro, Horangi Cyber Security, HelpSystems, Netwrix, Darktrace, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Akamai Technologies, Synopsys, Centrify, F-Secure, Symantec, Zartech, Avanan, FourV Systems, Techefix, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

Cyber threats are internet-based attempts to damage or disrupt information systems and hack critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cybersecurity solutions help an organization to monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality.

The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability making cybersecurity an integral part of every single organization across the world.

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Stay on Top

Airplane navigation and guidance systems can be highly susceptible to cyber-attacks, which can have widespread ramifications. Hence, the computers and networks for all the ground and air-borne operations need strong security infrastructure. The increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine Technologies (M2M) in the aerospace domain and the focus of the governments on cybersecurity to counter cyber terrorism has driven the growth of the cybersecurity market in this sector immensely, in the past four years.

The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has long focused on promoting policies that strengthen the aerospace and defense industry and convening the crucial conversations on these same policies and issues with key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors. Defense companies, such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., are engaged in developing cybersecurity solutions in the defense industry, especially in developing network security solutions and software, to prevent cyber-attacks on military software systems, proving the increasing demand from the sector.

North America Holds the Largest Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cybersecurity solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, are expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further. According to the recent annual budget plans of Trump government, the United States government has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for cybersecurity-related initiatives. This was majorly due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks in the nation.

The total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States have drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 77,183 in 2015. In 2016, the United States businesses sector was estimated to have recorded the highest number of data breaches ever, constituting about 45% of the total data breach incidents reported in the country, followed by medical/healthcare sector at 35%, and education sector at 10%. Such high levels of data breach activities are forcing the North American countries to strengthen their security systems, allowing huge opportunities to the cybersecurity market.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

