Cyber security as a Service Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2025

Global Cyber security as a Service market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Cyber security as a Service market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Cyber security as a Service market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

companies profiled in cyber security as a service market include Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, Capgemini, Choice CyberSecurity, Transputec Ltd, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Optiv Security Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

The Cyber security as a Service Market is segmented as below.

By Security Type

Enterprise Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

By Service Type

Threat Intelligence & Behavior Analysis

Auditing & Logging

Monitoring & altering

By Platform

Managed

Professional

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End Use Industry

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Automotive

Others (education, oil & gas, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Cyber Security as a Service Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Cyber security as a Service Market Report

The global Cyber security as a Service market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Cyber security as a Service market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Cyber security as a Service market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.