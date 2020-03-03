Cyber Insurance Market Global Outlook 2020-2025: AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz

The latest report titled “Global Cyber Insurance Market Research Report 2020-2025” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Cyber Insurance Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

In 2018, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Cyber Insurance Market: AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance, Liberty Mutual.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

Packaged Cyber Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Technology

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions.

This Cyber Insurance Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading vendors in this market everywhere throughout the world.

